SDPI stages demonstration in support of Delhi farmers

Expressing solidarity with the agriculturists protesting against Farm Laws near Delhi, members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a demonstration in front of the Passport Seva Kendra here on Tuesday.

The cadres, led by Palayamkottai Assembly constituency joint secretary Sindha and SDPI president of ward 29 Yousuf, raised slogans against the Farm Laws and demanded their unconditional repeal.

Speakers at the agitation said the Farm Laws, which had been enacted in support of the corporate firms, would wipe out the vocation from the villages. While the farmers would not get assured minimum support price for their produce, they would not be allowed to wage a legal battle against corporates in case of any dispute between the producer and the corporate buyer.

Similar agitation was organised in front of Maanur Union Office on Tuesday evening.