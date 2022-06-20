Science park for children inaugurated

Children using an exhibit installed at the science park in K. K. Nagar. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

A science park for children and a herbal garden was inaugurated inside the Walkers Park on the banks of Vandiyur lake in K. K. Nagar as part of the 36th anniversary of the Walker’s Club here on Sunday.

Madurai North MLA G. Thalapathy and Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan inaugurated the science park and the herbal garden respectively.

In an aim to encourage interest in science among children, the park houses seven interesting equipment on one side of the space dealing with various scientific concepts like mass and inertia, conservation of energy, angular momentum, vortex etc.

Each concept is explained in a signboard installed near each equipment in both languages–English and Tamil.

About 600 people took part in the celebrations, according to A. A. G. Rajkumar, president, Walkers Club.

“We are planning to install more similar scientific equipment in the park within two months and make the space more to attractive for children. In addition to 4,500 trees in the park we will plant more saplings in the future to increase the green cover,” he added.

Councillors R. Malathi, V. Karthikeyan, Walkers Club secretary P. Ponrajan, office bearers and others were present.