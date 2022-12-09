Science exhibition held by ISRO at Tirumangalam college draws huge crowd

December 09, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MADURAI

From the scientific equipment used in historic space missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to detailed explanations on the rocket launchpads at Sriharikota, the science exhibition at the P.K.N Arts & Science College in Tirumangalam near Madurai turned a delight for students.

The three-day exhibition was put up by the ISRO, as part of the nationwide initiative ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence.

It was inaugurated by J. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University, who, in his address, stressed the need to learn the fundamentals of science and mathematics well at school-level to enter the field of science.

He spoke highly of the accomplishments of Dr. Vikram A. Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space programme, and Dr. A.P. J. Abdul Kalam, the Missile Man of India. Mr. Kumar also shared many anecdotes from the life of R.M. Vasagam, a veteran space scientist, and encouraged students to make a career in space science.

V. Krithivasan, general manager, ISRO, told The Hindu that the crew module of India’s maiden human space-flight mission Gaganyaan, which is expected to be launched in 2024, had been brought out of ISRO for the first time and is a highlight at the exhibition. “The crew module can accommodate two astronauts which has been successfully designed,” he added.

Among the other interesting models on display, ISRO’s ‘Space on Wheels,’ a mobile exhibition unit that houses models of ISRO launch vehicles, satellites, and space applications gave its visitors a grasp of space.

College secretary M. Selvaraj noted that the exhibition is an educational ground, especially for school and college students from rural regions.

“It would give them a good grip of what is happening inside the ISRO and learn to appreciate and understand science more,” he added.

Around 10 scientists from ISRO guided students at the exhibition that also has on display the Vikas engine, which is to be used in the ‘Gaganyaan’ programme.

The entry for the exhibition would be free. The timings would be 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.