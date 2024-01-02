GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Schools reopen in Thoothukudi after a fortnight

January 02, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Back to school: Prayer meeting in progress at a school which reopened in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

Back to school: Prayer meeting in progress at a school which reopened in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

THOOTHUKUDI

About 1,800 schools in Thoothukudi district reopened after a fortnight on Tuesday.

The schools, which were closed following the heavy rain in the region, were reopened as the district is slowly returning to normality. As flooding due to the downpour damaged school properties besides inundating the premises with rainwater, the district administration had announced that schools would remain closed until further orders.

Following steps taken by the Corporation and district administration to remove water from the school premises and to renovate the damaged structures, the children returned to the schools.

While some schools which still had water inundation remained closed, a few others have shifted the operations to unaffected buildings till  everything was set right

As many as 1,221 elementary schools, 304 primary schools, 304 middle schools, 111 high schools and 218 higher secondary schools have reopened. The schools also distributed books to children who had lost their books and notebooks in the rain.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.