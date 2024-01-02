Schools reopen in Thoothukudi after a fortnight

January 02, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

About 1,800 schools in Thoothukudi district reopened after a fortnight on Tuesday.

The schools, which were closed following the heavy rain in the region, were reopened as the district is slowly returning to normality. As flooding due to the downpour damaged school properties besides inundating the premises with rainwater, the district administration had announced that schools would remain closed until further orders.

Following steps taken by the Corporation and district administration to remove water from the school premises and to renovate the damaged structures, the children returned to the schools.

While some schools which still had water inundation remained closed, a few others have shifted the operations to unaffected buildings till everything was set right

As many as 1,221 elementary schools, 304 primary schools, 304 middle schools, 111 high schools and 218 higher secondary schools have reopened. The schools also distributed books to children who had lost their books and notebooks in the rain.