Schools reopen after summer vacation in Virudhunagar district; textbooks, notebooks distributed to students

Published - June 10, 2024 08:18 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Distribution of textbooks and notesbooks marked the day one at all schools which reopened on Monday after summer vacation.

The school students, especially the freshers, were given a warm welcome by the teachers.

“All those students who turned up at the schools have been issued textbooks and notebooks,” said Chief Educational Officer R. Valarmathi.

The routine activity of the school began with the morning prayer. “We welcomed the freshers who have got admitted to 6th class in our school from different schools,” said K.M. Moorthy, Headmaster of Government Higher Secondary School, Soolakkarai.

After a brief introduction about the academic achievements of the students and teachers in the last year public examinations, the efforts of the teachers were appreciated at the prayer, he said.

The CEO said that steps had been taken for registration of biometrics of students for Aadhaar and also for Aadhaar updation.

The students were served morning breakfast and noonmeal.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan, who inspected the school at Sivagnanapuram and checked the quality of breakfast served at the school. Heads of schools have been instructed to admit all students of school-going age. Similarly, dropouts should be brought back to the schools.  

Under the “Namathu palli, milirum palli” scheme, all the schools were cleaned in the last two days.

“We ensured that the classrooms, water tanks, toilets and the school campuses were cleaned with the help of the presidents of the respective Panchayats,” Ms. Valarmathi said.

With the annual academic calendar released by the Department of School Education, the Heads of schools have been asked to follow the calendar, she added.

The CEO said that distribution of bags and uniforms will be done after their quality is checked.

Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation bus crews have been instructed to permit students to take up free travel with their identity cards till the new bus passes were issued.

