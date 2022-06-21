Scholarship distribution to be streamlined

THOOTHUKUDI

Special Officers will be appointed in all districts to monitor proper disbursal of scholarships to poor minority students, Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan has said.

Chairing a review meeting here on Tuesday, he said the State government, which has appointed special officers in five districts to streamline the disbursal of scholarships to the minority students, will appoint the officers in five more districts during this fiscal and all the districts will get the officers in due course.

Since the government is giving assistance to the maintenance of churches and mosques, the administrators of these places of worship can submit their applications to the officials concerned in the district. Monthly assistance of Rs. 3,000 is being given to retired ‘Ulemas’ and family pension is given to their wives after their demise.

Similarly, the church assistants can get assistance by registering their names with the welfare board. Since 10,518 free cycles are to be given to the ‘Ulemas’ next month and 1,000 sewing machines to minority women, the officials should select the right beneficiaries and send the list to the government immediately.

On the problems being faced by the overseas job aspirants, Mr. Masthan said the job seekers should first check with the government about the credibility of the manpower agencies through which they are applying for jobs. The State government is conducting skill development programme for the overseas job seekers and sending them through proper government agencies so as to find them the right job.

“We’re contemplating the possibilities of introducing an insurance scheme to protect the well being of these aspirants. Similarly, the government is working on a scheme for giving free education and introducing social security scheme to protect the families of those who die abroad while working there,” he said.

Mr. Masthan visited the Sri Lankan refugee camps at Thaalamuthu Nagar, Kualththuvaaipatti and Maasaarpatti and interacted with them for a while.

Collector K. Senthil Raj, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan and Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan participated in the review meeting.