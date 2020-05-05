‘Schedule for filling up of PG seats extended’

MADURAI

The State government on Tuesday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule for filling up postgraduate medical seats under its quota had been extended.

The court was hearing the petition filed by B. Abimathi, who completed her MBBS in 2018. She participated in the PG NEET 2020, and secured a seat in Obstetrics and Gynaecology under the all India quota.

However, she wanted to get admission under the State quota that included non-government institutions. As per a condition to participate in counselling, she had to forfeit the all India quota seat.

She said that the selection committee had not included management seats in private/non-government medical institutions in the notification issued for counselling under the State quota.

She sought a direction to the Directorate of Medical Education to conduct the counselling of PG medical seats in private/non-governmental medical institutions along with the State government quota seats for the academic year 2020-21.

The selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education informed Justice P.D. Audikesavalu that a communication was sent to the Centre – The Director General of Health Services – to allow counselling for management seats in self-financing medical colleges.

The court was also informed that the communication also sought extension of the date of resignation from respective colleges for those candidates who had joined all India quota seats in Round 1 of the counselling from May 8 till May 13.

Taking into account the submission, the court directed the Centre to consider the same and pass orders on merits. The decision taken must be communicated and uploaded on the official website. The exercise must be completed by 4 P.M. on Wednesday and a compliance report sent to the Registrar (Judicial) within an hour. In the event of non-compliance, the case should be listed on May 7, the court said.