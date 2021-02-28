Say goodbye to BJP-AIADMK combine: Brinda Karat

‘It had only brought sorrows to the common man’

TIRUNELVELI

The AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu and the BJP at the Union government had only brought in sorrows in the lives of the common man all through these years and hence time has come to say goodbye to the alliance, said CPI (M) Politburo Member Brinda Karat here on Sunday.

Speaking at a public meeting at Palayamkottai, she said that the people have decided to say 'goodbye' to the BJP-AIADMK combine. They would not wait till May 2, for the results to come out.

In the next few weeks, divisive forces from New Delhi would start coming to Tamil Nadu to campaign. Under the pretext of one India, they have been indulging in splitting the people and Tamil Nadu voters should not fall prey to them, she said and added that the BJP had only favoured their friends, who have managed to amass wealth by several millions even during the covid-19 pandemic days.

When the whole globe was rattled by the COVID-19 pandemic, in India, a few corporate houses had enjoyed crores of rupees through concessions and other forms of sops. On the other hand, citing the same pandemic, the governments in the Centre and here in Tamil Nadu, had not even paid the workers their dues in MGNREGA projects.

While it was ₹ 256 per day for the workers, the AIADMK government had paid ₹ 191 only, she charged and in the last six months, with the coffers going empty, the workers have been not paid what was due to them.

On the petrol price hike, the CPI-M leader said that from every one rupee, the public paid 65 % in the form of taxes. Considering all these aspects, the double engine (BJP and AIADMK) should be shown the door in the ensuing polls as the opposition have come together and decided to stop the loot from the common man.