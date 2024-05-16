GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Savukku’ Shankar seeks bail, police seek custody in ganja case

Published - May 16, 2024 10:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Special Court for Essential Commodities and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Cases in Madurai on Thursday posted the bail petition filed by YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar for hearing on May 20. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody in connection with a ganja case registered by the Theni police.

Special Court Judge M. Chenkamalaselvan also posted the petition filed by the police seeking custody of the YouTuber for hearing on May 20. The judge directed ‘Savukku’ Shankar to be produced before the court on May 20.

On May 6, Theni district police had arrested a man named Mahendran from Kamudi in Ramanathapuram district, claiming that he had supplied ganja to Mr. Shankar and his accomplices, and 2.6 kg of ganja was seized from Mr. Mahendran. Earlier, the Palanichettipatti police arrested two of his accomplices — Ramprabhu and Rajarathinam — and claimed to have seized 500 grams of ganja from their vehicles.

Mr. Shankar was earlier arrested by Coimbatore police on charges of making derogatory comments against women police. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.