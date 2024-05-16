‘Savukku’ Shankar seeks bail, police seek custody in ganja case

Principal Special Court for Essential Commodities and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Cases in Madurai on Thursday posted the bail petition filed by YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar for hearing on May 20. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody in connection with a ganja case registered by the Theni police.

Special Court Judge M. Chenkamalaselvan also posted the petition filed by the police seeking custody of the YouTuber for hearing on May 20. The judge directed ‘Savukku’ Shankar to be produced before the court on May 20.

On May 6, Theni district police had arrested a man named Mahendran from Kamudi in Ramanathapuram district, claiming that he had supplied ganja to Mr. Shankar and his accomplices, and 2.6 kg of ganja was seized from Mr. Mahendran. Earlier, the Palanichettipatti police arrested two of his accomplices — Ramprabhu and Rajarathinam — and claimed to have seized 500 grams of ganja from their vehicles.

Mr. Shankar was earlier arrested by Coimbatore police on charges of making derogatory comments against women police. He has been remanded in judicial custody.