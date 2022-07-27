One killed, another injured in fireworks accident

One worker was killed on the spot and another suffered serious burn injuries in a fire accident reported at Muthumeena Fireworks in Valaiyapatti under Alangulam police station limits on Wednesday.

The police identified the deceased as Jayaraman (55) of Veeranapuram of Tenkasi district. The other victim, Pouneswaran (33) of Vembakottai suffered 60% burns.

The injured has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi.

Electrocuted

Meanwhile, two persons were electrocuted in Thondi in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police said that A. Kavitha (36) of Mallanoor had come out of the house to tie her cow as it started raining at around 1 a.m.

When she touched the steel gate, she suffered an electric shock. Her neighbour, M. Karuppaiah (46), who rushed to her rescue, was also electrocuted. They were killed on the spot.

Electricity leakage to the gate through rainwater is suspected to have claimed the two lives.

Thondi police have registered a case.