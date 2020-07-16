Sattankulam case: accused remanded in judicial custody

MADURAI

The five police personnel accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks were remanded back in judicial custody. The CBI officials, who had been granted custody of the accused, produced them before the Madurai Chief Judicial Magistrate on Thursday.

The CBI officials produced the accused – the then Sattankulam Inspector Sridhar, Sub-Inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh, head constable Murugan and constable Muthuraj – before Chief Judicial Magistrate T.V. Hemanandakumar. The CBI officials had taken the accused to Sattankulam for interrogation.

They were taken to Government Rajaji Hospital here for medical examination before being produced in the court in the evening. Later, the accused were taken to the Madurai Central Prison.

The CBI has booked the five accused under Sections 302 (murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), read with Section 109 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code.