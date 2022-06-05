Saplings planted to mark World Environment Day

The ‘sacred grove’ on Madurai Kamaraj University campus where a women self-help group planted 50 saplings on Sunday.

The three-day State-wide initiative of the sapling planting drive organised as part of the ‘Cauvery Calling Movement’ under the Isha Foundation enabled farmers to plant two lakh saplings on their farmlands between June 3 and 5 to mark the World Environment Day.

Farmers planted timber value saplings such as teak, redwood, sandalwood, mahogany and neem which do not harm the environment. As many as 28,600 saplings were planted across a total of 108 acres in Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Theni, Virudhunagar, and Ramathanapuram districts , said a press release.

The team of ‘Cauvery Calling Movement’ studied the soil and water quality of agricultural lands and recommended these soil-friendly saplings for planting.

Rally taken out

Over a hundred people participated in a three-km rally taken from Race Course Road in Madurai carrying banners to raise awareness about the potential soil destruction and its prevention through the ‘Save Soil Movement,’ another movement launched by the Isha Foundation. District Forest Officer Gurusami flagged off the rally.

The movement urges all nations to mandate a minimum of 3%-6% organic content in agricultural soil, the absence of which would lead to food shortage, large-scale displacement of people, civil strife and intensified climate change around the world. Women Entrepreneurship Chairperson Rajakumari Jeevagan and others were present.

Former Chief Educational Officer R Swaminathan, secretary of Gandhi Museum K .R. Nandha Rao and environmentalists distributed about 3,000 free saplings to the public at Gandhi Memorial Museum.

Various saplings of ‘marutham,’ ‘vaagai,’ ‘poovarasu,’ ‘mantharai,’ etc, were also distributed to people at their houses in Anna Nagar, Teppakulam, Munichalai Road, and other places.

Engineers of HCL, members of ‘Kalanjiam,’ a women self-help group functioning under DHAN Foundation planted 50 saplings at the ‘sacred grove’ on Madurai Kamaraj University campus.

Over 100 school students of Class VI to IX participated in a one-day educational camp at DHAN’s central office in the city. The students showcased their talents by competing in drawing, singing, dancing, essay writing and oratorical competitions conducted on the theme ‘Iyarkaiodu Inaindhu Vaazhvom.’ Prizes were distributed to all the participants.