Sankalp inculcating holistic development through training, activities

October 16, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - MADURAI

Children at Sankalp, a not-for-profit institution dedicated to empowering children with neuro-developmental issues, including cerebral palsy, were felicitated on the occasion of its silver jubilee celebration, with the institute founder and physiotherapist Uma Shah recognising their efforts to make notable achievements by overcoming all odds.

According to a press release issued on Monday, the institution has been fostering non-scholastic activities, besides therapy, to empower children to lead confident and meaningful lives. The activities at Sankalp include carnivals, medical camps and sports.

With every child requiring personal assessment, evaluation and a tailor-made treatment methods have been chalked out, the release said, highlighting the significance of early intervention and parent training to the holistic development of children.