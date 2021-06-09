Madurai

Sanitary workers seek 5-months salary as incentive

TIRUNELVELI

Appealing to the Tamil Nadu Government to give them five-month salary as incentive, the sanitary workers submitted a petition to the Collector’s Office here on Wednesday.

The petitioners said the sanitary workers, who are frontline health workers, were not given any incentive as being given to other workers being part of anti-COVID operations. Hence, the sanitary workers should be given 5-months salary as incentive.

They also said the sanitary workers should be taken to their workplaces properly in passenger vehicles instead of taking them in the vehicles being used for collecting garbage.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2021 8:23:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/sanitary-workers-seek-5-months-salary-as-incentive/article34772059.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY