Sandalwood tree stolen from forest office

CUMBUM

A six-metre-tall sandalwood tree inside the Cumbum Forest Range Office was allegedly cut and stolen by unidentified persons under Cumbum south police station limits.

According to a complaint by forest guard V. Pethanasamy, a three-feet portion of the tree that stood at the eastern side on the campus of the Forest Range Office was allegedly chopped off and stolen in the wee hours of Friday.

The guard was on wireless duty on the night of Friday when the incident happened. The guard lodged a complaint with the police on July 23.

The worth of the stolen sandalwood tree is estimated to be around ₹10,000. The police have registered a case of 380 IPC and arrested K. Pandian of Gudalur, a daily wager.

“Further investigation is on and we suspect there are three more men involved in it, from whom the portion of the sandal wood tree may be recovered,” said a police official.