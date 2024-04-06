Sam C. Bose, Madurai’s renowned plastic surgeon, no more

April 06, 2024 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - MADURAI

Renowned plastic surgeon, Sam Chandra Bose, 95, passed away in Madurai following a lung infection and age-related illnesses, at a private hospital on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Dr. Bose was born on April 4, 1929 in Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari district. One of the first plastic surgeons in the country, he was an alumnus of Madras Medical College and served in the government sector.

In 1961, Dr. Bose was transferred to Madurai Medical College to start and establish the Department of Plastic Surgery. Promoting the department single-handedly, he was instrumental in creating awareness about the speciality of plastic surgery then, in light of the many cases of burns reported in the region.

A dedicated surgeon, Dr. Bose also moulded hundreds of plastic surgeons in Madurai, and was instrumental in Madurai Medical College’s plastic surgery department being ranked among the top in the country.

Much-loved among his peers and those who came after him, Dr. Bose regularly attended the reunions of different batches and addressed the gatherings, recalling the good old days at MMC.

Dr. Bose is survived by his two daughters Anuradha Bose and Renu Bose and his son, Vinod Bose. Dr. Bose’s wife Saroja Bose died in 2010.

Family members said the body will be at Dr Bose’s residence in K.K. Nagar, Madurai from noon on Sunday, April 7. On April 8, a funeral service will be held at the CSI Cathedral Church, Narimedu followed by burial at Thathaneri.