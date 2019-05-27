‘Salt pans set up in violation of norms’

THOOTHUKUDI

Residents of Periyasamipuram in Vilathikulam taluk on Monday sought action against setting up of salt pans in the area.

In a petition submitted to Collector Sandeep Nanduri, the villagers and members of a youth organisation, said borewells were sunk for salt pans, which resulted in depletion of groundwater and seawater intrusion.

“We get water once in four days under Tamirabharani combined water scheme. But, borewell water is being used for purposes other than drinking,” they added. New salt pans were being set up by a private firm in the area in violation of norms that salt pans could not be set up within a distance of four kilometres from residential areas, they said.

The petitioners then staged a demonstration near the Collectorate. Police detained them and released them later.

R.S. Ramesh, MDMK district secretary, demanded that sale of bubble top can water be regulated. He sought action against can water sellers who did not follow safety standards and those who exploited groundwater resources.

Parish Priest Michael Jegathesh of Kommadikottai village in Sattankulam taluk demanded relaying of a two-km-long road from Valivilai to Athisaya Manal Matha Church. Around 1,500 villages in the area would benefit from the move, he added.

S. Chandrabose, Thoothukudi town secretary of the Congress, demanded issue of pattas for residents of Ceylon Colony. A total of 148 families, who were issued pattas during a regularisation drive, were allocated houses three years ago after the cancellation of pattas. However, new pattas had not been issued to them, he said.

R. Kasilingam, an AMMK functionary, submitted a petition seeking removal of a temple constructed on an encroached land in Toovipuram Second Street. He said a drinking water well that was previously on the government land should be restored.