Sales yet to pick up in shops

‘Though people visit the temple, there is no improvement in business for traders’

Nearly 3,000 devotees visit Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple everyday since relaxation of the lockdown but there were very few visitors to the shops near the temple.

Pudhu Mandapam near the temple has about 150 shopkeepers selling puja articles, trinkets, books and kitchenware. There are also tailors. They have opened their doors to customers a month ago but many people do not visit these shops.

S. K. Siddiq, one of the traders there, says that there is no market value for trinkets or other ‘fancy items’ these days. ‘It is understandable if people do not step in to buy our ear rings and bangles but it is surprising that even shops selling puja articles and idols do not get customers. Though people visit the temple, there is no improvement in business for traders.’

Pudhu Mandapam Traders and Tailors Association president G. Muthupandi says that many traders come to Pudhu Mandapam and go back to home. ‘Because our major ‘customers’ were tourists. The complete lack of foreign tourists visiting our shops has deeply hurt our business. We consider the whole of 2020, a washout year for us.’

M. Mohammad Abdul Khader, who sells toys, handbags and wallets to customers on East Chithirai Street, says that people nowadays visit the temple only for the purpose of worship. ‘Earlier, it was an outing for the whole family and sales were good. Now, we are not sure when sales will pick up.

According to S. Venkatesan, who owns a shop in the junction between East and South Chithirai Street, the Tamil month of Purattasi is usually a lean period for sales. ‘We are hopeful of bouncing back by Deepavali,’ he says. Traders at Pudu Mandapam say that it would be useful if the temple authorities extend a concession on rent paid by shopkeepers. It would ease the financial burden. ‘We have submitted a petition and we are awaiting a response,’ the association members said.