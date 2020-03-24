RVNL suspends track doubling work

Madurai
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has suspended the Vanchi Maniyachi-Nagercoil railway track doubling work since Monday after the State Government announced lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 infection from Tuesday.
According to RVNL sources, the work on providing interconnectivity around Vanchi Maniyachi railway station began after completing the doubling work for around 45 km.
RVNL had taken line block for taking up pre-non-interlock and non-interlock blocks at Kadambur, Vanchimaniyachchi, Tattaparai, Naraikkinar and Gangaikondan yards for commissioning of double line between Kadambur – Vanchimaniyachchi, Vanchimaniyachchi – Tattaparai, Vanchimaniyachchi – Gangaikondan from March 16 to 28.
Meanwhile, three workers, who were involved in the doubling work, were taken ill on Monday.
