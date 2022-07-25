Russian Education Fair to be held in Madurai on July 28

The 20th edition of Russian Education Fair, 2022, organised by the Russian Centre of Science and Culture in association with Study Abroad Educational Consultants will be held on July 28 in Madurai.

Ahead of the education fair, representatives addressing the media here on Monday said that 14 Russian universities, recognised by the National Medical Commission of India, would be participating in the fair.

C. Suresh Babu, director, Study Abroad Educational Consultants, said the fair would eliminate intermediaries as parents and children could directly clarify doubts on fee structure, hostel facilities etc., with university representatives. The universities were expected to provide spot admissions for MBBS and engineering courses.

Interested candidates, who have cleared National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and have a minimum of 50% marks in the relevant core subjects/degrees and 40% marks in cases of SC/ST and OBC students, can apply for undergraduate and postgraduate programs in medicine in Russia.

Mr Babu said that all courses were open to students from Tamil medium schools as well. “We would provide a pre-departure language class, a month prior to the starting of the academic year. We have had many students from such backgrounds fairing well.”

Timur Akhamatov, Vice Dean of Foreign Students Education, Senior lecturer (Pathology Department) Kazan State Medical University, told the reporters that since Indo-Russian relations remained strong, students from India always enjoyed special consideration for the past 60 years.

Further, Mr. Babu said students who returned to India from Ukraine recently could rejoin any institution in Russia for the same fee as paid by them earlier. Special seats had been reserved for students who applied for resumption of studies from the semester they had to discontinue. The territorial conflict was away from the main cities of Russia and that the educational front remained unaffected.

The entry-free fair will be open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at The Madurai Residency.