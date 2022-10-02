Rural Development Officers Association takes up signature campaign for restoring pensionary benefits of former leader

They seek restoration of pensionary benefits to their former leader who was suspended in 2019

They seek restoration of pensionary benefits to their former leader who was suspended in 2019

Members of the Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers Association on Sunday conducted a signature campaign with blood pressing for the Government to pay regular pension to their former State president M. Subramanian, who was suspended on the day of his retirement.

The association said that Mr. Subramanian, who was the coordinator of Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisation - Government Employees, was suspended in 2019.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam during its election campaign had promised to revoke all "vindictive" action against the Government employees.

However, after several representation to the Government, the present Government has only revoked his suspension order but has not given any pensionary benefits as the disciplinary proceedings were still pending.

"Mr. Subramanian has not got his pensionary benefits for the last three years," said the association State secretary, N. Pugalenthi.

To draw the attention of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, the association has started a signature campaign with blood seeking to restore his pensionary benefits.

The association members would send all the letters signed with blood to the CM and Chief Secretary.