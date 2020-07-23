RT-PCR machine donated

Tamil Nadu Foundation (TNF), a non-profit organisation created by a group of Americans of Tamil origin, donated a RT-PCR machine costing ₹13.50 lakh to Madurai Medical College on July 20.

Revenue Minister R. B. Udhayakumar, who inspected the college on Wednesday, checked the machine and expressed his gratitude to those who donated the machine.

Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani said that with this machine, a total of five machines were available. “This will help us to test around 4,000 samples,” he said.

The TNF had earlier given a RT-PCR machine to Government Stanley Medical College in Chennai.

S. Rajarethinam, Chairman, TNF, and Dr. Ka. Ilango, Chief Executive Officer, Chennai, had made arrangements for handing over the RT-PCR machine.