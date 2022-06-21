Roof tiles fall down, three students injured
Ramanathapuram
Three students of a Panchayat Union School at Sadayaneri near Mudukulathur were injured on Tuesday after roof tiles fell down when the classes were going on.
According to police sources, the tiles fell down at around 3 p.m. Students, Ragavi, 10, Shobika, 10, and Gopinath, 8 sustained minor injuries on their legs. They were provided treatment at a hospital. The teachers have decided to shift the 17 students to a nearby Anganwadi centre on Wednesday till the tiles are set right.
