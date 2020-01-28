Madurai

Road safety week comes to a close

more-in

Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan flagged off a four-wheeler rally, that started at Paravai and ended at Raja Muttiah Mandram here, to stress road safety at the end of the 31st edition on Monday.

At 3.15 p.m., instructors from driving schools and drivers of heavy vehicles wore seatbelts and started at Paravai and went through Vilangudi, Fathima College junction, Thathaneri, Sellur, Goripalayam, Tallakulam and Outpost before reaching Raja Muttiah Mandram. They aimed at spreading the importance of following road rules and safely navigated through narrow roads during the peak hour.

Rescue

The participants had to call an 108 ambulance as a bike rider and autorickshaw driver met with an accident. Officers from the North, South and Central RTOs took part in the programme.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 5:22:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/road-safety-week-comes-to-a-close/article30671326.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY