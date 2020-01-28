Road safety week comes to a close

Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan flagged off a four-wheeler rally, that started at Paravai and ended at Raja Muttiah Mandram here, to stress road safety at the end of the 31st edition on Monday.

At 3.15 p.m., instructors from driving schools and drivers of heavy vehicles wore seatbelts and started at Paravai and went through Vilangudi, Fathima College junction, Thathaneri, Sellur, Goripalayam, Tallakulam and Outpost before reaching Raja Muttiah Mandram. They aimed at spreading the importance of following road rules and safely navigated through narrow roads during the peak hour.

Rescue

The participants had to call an 108 ambulance as a bike rider and autorickshaw driver met with an accident. Officers from the North, South and Central RTOs took part in the programme.