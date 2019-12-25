Ringing in the festive cheer

The city's denizens ushered in the festive fervour on Christmas eve here on Tuesday night.

The churches in the city were decked up in colourful lights, glittering festoons and displays of Santa Claus and Christmas trees. People thronged the major churches for midnight mass to celebrate the advent of Christ.

At the 177-year-old St.Mary's Cathedral on South Veli Street, an elaborate display of the nativity scene was put up that attracted a huge crowd.

Arch Bishop of Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Madurai Anthony Pappusamy arrived at 11.25 p.m. and conducted midnight mass at the church, after which the blessed sacrament of bread and wine were served to devotees.

Other popular churches, including Holy Evangelist Church at Periyar bus stand, Lourdes Shrine in K. Pudur and St. Joseph's Church in Gnanavolivupuram, celebrated the nativity of Christ with much piety.

The CSI Cathedral at Narimedu was decorated and had a display of the manger and other paraphernalia associated with Christmas.