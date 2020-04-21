Rice bags distributed

Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji on Tuesday distributed rice bags to fireworks workers, who have lost jobs, due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Fireworks manufacturers under the banner of Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association and Indian Fireworks Manufacturers’ Association distributed 10 kg of rice bags to 30,000 families of fireworks workers.

Mr. Bhalaji said the bags would be delivered at homes of employees and it was only the first batch of aid given to them. He said the State government’s assistance would be given to all workers of unorganised sector like print, construction and fireworks industry. Adequate foodgrains were available.

Collector R .Kannan, Sub-Collector C. Dinesh Kumar, and fireworks representatives Ganesan Panjurajan, Kannan, Maheswaran, A.P. Selvarajan and G. Abiruben were present.