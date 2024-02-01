GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revenue Minister lays foundation for new sub-registrar's office building in Aruppukottai

Rural Development Minister Periyasamy lays foundation stone for a drinking water project for villages under S. Paraipatti panchayat on an outlay of ₹2.90 crore

February 01, 2024 04:15 am | Updated 04:15 am IST - ARUPPUKKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy giving away house pattas to a beneficiary at a function held at Reddiyarchathiram near Dindigul on Wednesday.

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy giving away house pattas to a beneficiary at a function held at Reddiyarchathiram near Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran laid foundation stone for construction of a new building for the Sub-Registrar Office here on Wednesday.

The building will be constructed on an outlay of ₹1.86 crore allocated by the Department of Registration. The building would have an office room for the Sub-Registrar, registration room, office room, multi-functional room, computer room, and toilet facilities. It would come up on a built-up area of 4,742 square feet.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, Aruppukottai panchayaut union chairman Sasikala, Aruppukottai Municipal Chairman Sundarlakshmi were among those who were present.

In Dindigul

Rural Development Minister I. Periyasamy laid foundation stone for a drinking water project for villages under S. Paraipatti panchayat on an outlay of ₹2.90 crore.

The project envisages sinking of an infiltration well in Kamarajar reservoir, construction of a ground-level sump with a capacity of two lakh litres, motor pump and laying of pipelines.

The Minister said that the works would be completed by three months. The work would benefit 7,128 residents of 1,319 households in the villages of S. Paraipatti, K. Ramanathapuram, Kendaiyapatti, Keppakolapatti, R.V.S. Pannai, Thathanur, and Pannampatti.

Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi and Dindigul MP P. Veluchamy were present.

The Minister also gave away free house site pattas at a cost of ₹10.02 crore to 2,240 beneficiaries on the occasion.

