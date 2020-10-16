Revenue inspector held for bribe

Velusami, revenue inspector from the Devakottai Municipality, was arrested by a team from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing on Friday.

He allegedly demanded a bribe from Chittu, 50, wife of Kaliswaran of Thenammai Oorani Melkarai near Devakottai, to fix less tax for an immovable property. The police registered a case following a complaint.

When the woman visited the office and handed over the cash as per a plan, a team led by DSP Manivannan, Inspectors Chandran and Kumaravel, SI Raja Mohamed trapped Velusami and seized the money.

The police also conducted a search at the residence of the official in Selvapuram. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered. Further investigation is on.