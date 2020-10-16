Revenue inspector held for bribe

Velusami, revenue inspector from the Devakottai Municipality, was arrested by a team from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing on Friday.
He allegedly demanded a bribe from Chittu, 50, wife of Kaliswaran of Thenammai Oorani Melkarai near Devakottai, to fix less tax for an immovable property. The police registered a case following a complaint.
When the woman visited the office and handed over the cash as per a plan, a team led by DSP Manivannan, Inspectors Chandran and Kumaravel, SI Raja Mohamed trapped Velusami and seized the money.
The police also conducted a search at the residence of the official in Selvapuram. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered. Further investigation is on.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath