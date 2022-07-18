Retired teacher couple murdered in Aruppukottai

This is second such crime reported in Virudhunagar district in two days

People gather near the house of the murdered couple at MDR Nagar in Aruppukottai on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A retired teacher couple, Sankarapandian (69) and Jothimani (60) were found murdered with multiple cut injuries inside their house in Aruppukottai.

Even as police suspect it to be a case of murder for gain, this is the second case of murder of elderly couple within two days in Virudhunagar district after one was reported in Rajapalayam on Saturday.

Senior police officials, including Inspector General of Police (South Zone), Asra Garg, and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai), R. Ponni, inspected the crime scene in 2nd North Street in MDR Nagar.

The police said that the couple could have been murdered early in the morning, but the crime came to light only in the afternoon.

Police found Sankarapandian lying dead with multiple bleeding injuries on his body and the woman lying in the same house with head injuries.

The almirahs in the house were open.

"It looks like more of a murder for gain case. The details of the property lost can be ascertained only when their son who is away in Chennai comes," a police officer said.

The police said that there were striking similarities in both the double murders as in both the cases the couples were living alone and chilly powder was sprinkled around the scene of crime. However, the modus operandi of the murder were different in both the cases.

The IG said that special teams have been formed to find out the perpetrators of the crime.