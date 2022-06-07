Retired sub-inspector dies of stab injuries in Madurai

A gang attacked and robbed him on Vaigai riverbed

A gang attacked and robbed him on Vaigai riverbed

A retired Special Sub-Inspector of Police, R. Jothimuthu, who was stabbed to death by an armed gang on Vaigai riverbed in Sholavandan on Monday night, has died of injuries at Government Rajaji Hospital here.

Police said that Jothimuthu, who had been attached to Armed Reserve Police, Madurai, was on night duty at Janagai Narayana Perumal Temple. He was employed in the Temple Protection Force of the district police. He went to the Vaigai riverbed to attend to nature's call around 11.30 p.m., when he was waylaid by a five-member gang including four boys.

The gang attempted to rob his valuables at knife point. As he resisted their attempts, the gang members stabbed him and he sustained bleeding injuries on his hand and stomach.. After robbing him of ₹200 and a mobile phone, they fled the scene.

The injured man alerted the police and a team led by Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran combed the riverbed and nabbed four persons including M. Jeyaprakash, 21, of Sholavandan. The other three were boys aged 13, 15 and 16 years.

Jothimuthu was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital. However, he failed to respond to treatment and died around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Initially, Sholavandan police charged five persons with attempt to murder, use of abusive language, causing hurt while committing robbery and using deadly weapon in the attempt to rob. The case was later altered to murder.