Restoration of railway track on Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur to take a few more days

Lack of road connectivity delaying movement of materials; water-logging hindering work on Milavittan-Thoothukudi Harbour siding line

December 29, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MADURAI

S Sundar
S Sundar
Milavittan-Thoothukudi Harbour siding line was severely damaged in the recent floods.

Milavittan-Thoothukudi Harbour siding line was severely damaged in the recent floods. | Photo Credit: File photo

More than one week after railway engineers began restoration of tracks on Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur route, lack of proper road connectivity is posing a major challenge in expediting the works.

Madurai Divisional Railway had announced on December 22 suspension of rail movement on the 61-km route till December 31 anticipating completion of the works to relay the earthen formation and ballast under the broad-gauge track.

However, the works are likely to take a few more days for resuming rail movement. As of now, the restoration works have been planned for completion by the first week of January, 2024. The unprecedented rain and consequent flood had wiped out earthen bunds below the track on various stretches.

While minor works have been completed, major works of laying the earthen bunds near Thathankulam between Seithunganallur and Srivaikuntam railway stations and between Srivaikuntam and Nazareth stations are still going on.

“Roads have been cut off in many places and hence heavy vehicles carrying materials are finding it difficult to cross the stretches. Temporary restoration of roads is also being done,” an official said.

The work near Thanthankulam is expected to be completed in another two days. “If the track is restored upto Srivaikuntam, the materials could be easily moved through the tracks and work near Nazareth could be expedited,” he added.

The train movement between Milavittan and Thoothukudi Harbour siding line too has remained suspended as the earthen bund has been damaged on five stretches in the 8-km route.

At one particular point, the earthen bund has been washed away in the floods for a depth of nearly 15 metres. The restoration work, started a couple of days back, could not make any major progress due to the flowing water.

“We are trying to drain the water with high-power motor pumps,” the official added.

Train services between Tiruchendur and Tirunelveli have remained cancelled. The services in Tiruchendur-Palaghat and Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore sections have been short-terminated.

