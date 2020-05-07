Doctors, nurses quarantined in resort

Doctors and nurses, who are taking care of COVID-19 positive patients at Government Hospital here, have been quarantined in a private resort at Courtallam at the initiative of Collector G.K. Arun Sundar Thayalan.

Of the 51 positive patients in Tenkasi district, 16 have been discharged even as 35 patients, all from Puliyangudi, continue to get treatment in the hospital. Of this, 26 are undergoing treatment in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital while nine have been admitted in the Tenkasi Government Hospital.

As per the protocol, doctors and nurses treating positive patients should be quarantined for a week after being on duty for seven days. So, the 13-member team of doctors and nurses have been quarantined in a private resort.

“Since the doctors and the nurses are doing laudable job round the clock, they are quarantined in a private resort, for which the Collector has made all arrangements. They will be in 13 separate cottages, where nutritious food would be given to them,” said Jeslin, Superintendent, Tenkasi Government Hospital.

Sources in the Department of Public Health said no positive case was reported in Tenkasi district on Thursday.