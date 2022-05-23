Residents demand water supply

Supply disrupted for 10 days

Supply disrupted for 10 days

TIRUNELVELI

Residents of Ward 32 in Tirunelveli Corporation limits staged a demonstration with empty pots here on Monday.

Ward councillor Anuradha and Congress functionary K Sankarapandian who took part in the agitation said that the water pipelines to Jothipuram, MGR Colony, among other locations, had technical issues. Either they were unattended or pipes required better upkeep.

Attempts to check the status with the civic authorities did not fetch any result. Women of MGR Colony said the corporation did not supply water through tanks.

When the issue was taken up with the authorities, zone chairman Francis and Assistant Commissioner Jahangir Basha held talks with the councillor and some representatives of the residents. It was agreed that officials would inspect the pipelines. Meanwhile, water would be supplied through trucks, if necessary. So, the residents withdrew their agitation.

The councillor told reporters that the authorities should consider constructing an overhead tank in the Jothipuram playground as a permanent measure. Water for the locality could be assured by implementing the project. Until then, supply through tanks should be maintained and worn-out pipes should be replaced on a war footing.