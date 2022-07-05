Residents demand regular, sufficient drinking water supply

Demanding regular and adequate supply of drinking water to their area, a group of people from Shenbhagam Nagar from ward 7 of Tirunelveli Corporation submitted a petition to Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy during the weekly grievances meet held on Tuesday.

The petitioners, led by professor J. John Vellakkan, said Shenbhagam Nagar, an approved residential colony with more than 50 families, was getting drinking water from Samathanapuram overhead tank. Of late, the residents were not getting drinking water regularly though they had been properly paying the water tax to the corporation.

“Even after taking up this issue with councillor Indra of ward 7 and Assistant Engineer Dhanaraj, the problem is yet to be rectified. Since the urban civic body should ensure sufficient and regular supply of drinking water to the residents, we appeal to the Mayor and the Corporation Commissioner to ensure regular and sufficient supply of drinking water to our area,” the petitioners said.

Similarly, a section of the residents of ward 32 submitted a petition complaining about erratic drinking water supply even as most of the hand pumps in the ward were out of service. They urged the Commissioner to construct an overhead tank at Jothipuram Ground to provide effective solution to the drinking water crisis.

While residents of ward 39 sought installation of CCTV cameras in their areas under the Smart City project to curb criminal activities, residents of Thiyagaraja Nagar, TVS Nagar and Thamirapathi Colony urged the officials to catch stray dogs biting the elderly people returning home late in the night and people going for walk in the early morning.

One K. Valarmathi of Kailaasapuram South Street near Tirunelveli Junction submitted a petition seeking allocation of a corporation shop for rent to her. She said her poor family with a mentally challenged teen was struggling a lot. Since she, a labourer, could not run the family, she urged the Commissioner to allocate a shop on Parvathi Theatre Road to set up a shop with which she could run the family.