Residents agitate as Kamaraj statue disrespected

Virudhunagar

Scores of residents of Ramakrishnapuram staged a protest here on Sunday after an unidentified person disrespected a Kamaraj statue on Madurai Road.

When a resident found someone standing on the pedestal of the life-size bronze statue of Kamaraj with two school students, he rushed towards him. However, the man had hurriedly fled away from the scene.

As the word of chappals being found on the pedestal spread among the residents, scores of them gathered around the statute and squatted on the road demanding action against the culprit. The police pacified them with stringent action.

Meanwhile, the Srivilliputtur Deputy Superintendent of Police, R. Rajendran, said that they had identified a local man, a ganja abuser, to have got over the pedestal.

“We zeroed in on the suspect through the video footage of closed-circuit television camera network in the vicinity,” he added.

The suspect is being interrogated.