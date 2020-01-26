Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Madurai

MADURAI

The 71st Republic Day celebrations were marked with patriotic fervour and gaiety in Madurai district on Sunday.

At Government Rajaji Hospital, Dean J. Sangumani unfurled the national flag. Airport Director (in-charge) C. Prabhakar hoisted the Tricolour at Madurai airport.

At Madurai Kamaraj University College, Principal B. George hoisted the national flag and explained to students the role played by B.R. Ambedkar in framing Indian Constitution. The American College Principal and secretary M. Davamani Christober hoisted the national flag on the college premises. Later, he also unfurled the flag at the American College satellite campus in Chathirapatti.

At NMSS Vellaichamy Nadar College, executive committee member S. Marimuthu took the salute by NCC cadets and hoisted the national flag. College executive committee member A.T.B. Bose emphasised that students must be aware of the history of Indian Constitution.

Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Manivannan hoisted the national flag at Al-Ameen Higher Secondary School and distributed prizes to students who secured the highest marks and to those who won in various competitions.

At SBOA Matriculation and Higher Secondary School, the national flag was unfurled by S. Kannan, chairperson of the School of Energy, Environment and Natural Resources, Madurai Kamaraj University.

Under Secretary at State Law Commission K. Venkatesan hoisted the national flag and addressed the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya II at Tirupparankundram.

The Child Welfare Committee organised a special breakfast for around 100 children from childcare institutions under its purview. As part of the Republic Day celebrations, a medical camp was also organised for children from Church of Jesus shelter home.

At Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, president N. Jegatheesan hoisted the national flag and spoke on the measures that the Union government had to take to help revive the economy. He also emphasised the need for introduction of new railway services and a bus port in Madurai.

Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association president S.P. Jeyapragasam hoisted the national flag on the Association office premises. At Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Vidyalayam, Principal R. Srinivasan unfurled the national flag.

Captivating performance of students marked the Republic Day celebration at Mepco Schlenk Matriculation Higher Secondary School. Principal J. Easter Jothi hoisted the national flag.