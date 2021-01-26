Republic Day celebrated at High Court Bench

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday celebrated the 72nd Republic Day. Administrative Judge of the High Court Bench Justice M.M. Sundresh unfurled the national flag.

The event began with the Judges offering floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi statue. Justice Sundresh inspected the Guard of Honour and took the salute by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police personnel.

High Court driver Ayyappan was presented with a gold medal at the event for completing 20 years in service, as per a government order that provides for such medals to the government drivers who have put in 20 years of service.

High Court staff member Kannan presented a patriotic song. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the event had a limited number of participants and there was no display of cultural, traditional and martial arts.