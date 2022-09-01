Report on action taken against Dalit’s death sought

Ganesan of Silvarpatti was found dead under mysterious circumstances

The Director, National Commission for SC/ST, New Delhi, has sought information from the Dindigul Collector and Superintendent of Police on the action taken against the death of a Dalit about five months ago.

Ganesan of Silvarpatti near Reddiarchatram on Palani Road was a ‘thappatam’ artist. He was found dead in his house under mysterious circumstances. The police had registered a case and were investigating.

Meanwhile, in the recently held weekly grievance meeting chaired by Collector S. Visakan, Dhanalakshmi, wife of Ganesan, submitted a petition claiming that the police had not taken any tangible action till date. Supporting her point, functionaries from the Untouchability Eradication Front, Dindigul district, urged the administration to take it up with the police.

The media reported her plight. The Commission took suo motu cognisance of the report, officials said and added that the authorities had asked the police to file a detailed report on the compensation given to the legal heirs and details of arrested persons, among others.