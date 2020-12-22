‘Repeal UAPA’

Madurai

The Federation Against State Repression, a federation formed by 20 organisations, demanded repeal of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), claiming that it was being misused by the government to silence the voices of social activists throughout the country.

Aranga Gunasekaran, Coordinator of the Federation, who addressed the mediapersons here on Tuesday, pressed for the withdrawal of "false cases foisted against social activists under the UAPA."

He said that more than 4,000 persons had been arrested under the UAPA throughout the country in the last two years under the BJP government.