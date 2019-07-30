‘Renewed interest in space augurs well for students’

The renewed interest in space activities across the world had created more job opportunities for engineering students, said S. Nambi Narayanan, former Director, Cryogenics Division, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), at the Founder’s Day celebration held at Thiagarajar College of Engineering on Monday.

Mr. Narayanan, an alumnus of the college, said his alma mater and professors influenced him to work on Liquid Propulsion System (LPS), currently used in Chandrayaan-2.

It was a star-studded event, as illustrious alumni of the college, including N. Vedachalam, former Director, Liquid Propulsion System Centre, ISRO, and A. Sivathanu Pillai, former Managing Director, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Chief of BrahMos Aerospace, also took part in the event. They spoke on the achievements of founder Karumuttu Thiagarajan Chettiar and his consistent drive to learn.

“The ambitious Chandrayaan-2 is a fully indigenous mission of the country. For achieving this, we did not go to any global institution. We all studied at this college only,” said Mr. Vedachalam. He also urged the college faculty members to devote considerable time for advancements in research activities.

$5 trillion economy

Mr. Sivathanu Pillai said that through technological advancements and innovation, India could achieve the target of becoming a $5 trillion economy.

He urged the students to ‘think big’ and contribute towards advancements in space research.

College chairman Karumuttu T. Kannan asked the students to work hard like the alumni of the institution who had significantly contributed to the national space missions. Earlier, V. Abhai Kumar, Principal, welcomed the gathering.

A total of 208 students received scholarships worth ₹31.38 lakh from the alumni corpus