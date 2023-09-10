HamberMenu
Regulation for vehicles proceeding to Paramakudi for Immanuel Sekaran guru puja from Virudhunagar district

September 10, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district police have made the following traffic regulations for vehicles going to Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran memorial in Paramakudi on the occasion of his guru puja on Monday.

Vehicles from Virudhunagar should go through Allampatti check post and pass through Aruppukottai, Tiruchuli, Narikudi and Mandapasalai check post, a police statement said. Vehicles from Sivakasi should go through Tiruthangal check post, Amathur, Virudhunagar MGR statue junction, Allampatti checkpost and then via Aruppukottai.

Vehicles from Aruppukottai region should proceed to Paramakudi through Sivan Temple junction, Devangar College Road, Gandhi Nagar junction, Tiruchuli and Narikudi, the statement said.

Vehicles coming from Rajapalayam and Srivilliputtur should reach Virudhungar through Alagapuri and proceed towards Aruppukottai. Vehicles from Sattur would be allowed to proceed through Sattur check post and reach MGR statue junction in Virudhunagar through R.R. Nagar and Soolakkarai.

Vehicles from Tiruchuli should go via Kulasekaranallur, Tamilpadi, Narikudi and Mandapasalai check post. Those coming from M. Reddiyapatti should go via Ramalinga Mill check post, Tiruchuli, Narikudi. Vehicles coming from southern districts like Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli should go via Sattur, Virudhunagar and Aruppukottai. Vehicles from Tenkasi should proceed through Rajapalayam, Virudhunagar and Aruppukottai. Vehicles from Thoothukudi district shold go via Pandalkudi checkpost, Aruppukottai, Tiruchuli and Narikudi.

