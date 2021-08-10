Commissioner visits refugee camps

Commissioner for Sri Lankan Refugees Rehabilitation Jacinta Lazarus visited the inmates of two refugee camps on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Collector S. Gopala Sundararaj, Ms. Jacinta visited the refugee camps at Boganallur in Kadayanallur taluk and Kalappaakulam under Sankarankovil taluk. While the refugee camp in Boganallur has 121 families with 378 persons, the Kalappaakulam camp houses 49 families with 136 persons.

After inspecting their houses, Ms. Jacinta also interacted with the residents to ascertain the facilities such as toilets, drinking water, maintenance of their houses, employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme, old age pension, monthly assistance to the widows and physically challenged, marriage assistance to women etc.

When the refugee camp residents appealed to her to ensure street light, disbursal of scholarship income and native certificates to the students, setting up a ration shop, bus connectivity, road etc., she assured them that she would ensure that their genuine demands were met. While assuring them that special job fair would be conducted for them, she said the government would take all possible steps for sending back the Sri Lankans to their home land if they wanted to return to the island nation.