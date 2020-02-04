Red Bus service to be introduced

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation is all set to introduce Red Bus service in Tirunelveli from February 5 onwards.

First, five Red Buses, which will have better space, music players, LED lights similar to lights in long-route buses, will be operated in Tirunelveli as a circular service between the Exhibition Ground temporary bus stand and Vaeinthaankulam new bus stand. ‘Deluxe fare’ will be collected in these buses.

When Red Buses were introduced in Chennai along the IT corridor, it received good response from commuters and the Metropolitan Transport Corporation expanded this service to other busy routes. So, the Tirunelveli Division of TNSTC is introducing the service here on Wednesday.

The TNSTC’s Tirunelveli Division, which is going to add 115 new buses shortly, will get 10 air-conditioned buses before the end of March following good response to these luxury coaches being operated from Tirunelveli to Thoothukudi, Nagercoil, Tenkasi and Madurai.

Though air-conditioned buses were introduced in the relatively pleasant season of November last year, patronage for these buses was good as all buses enjoyed 100 % occupancy during the day and 90% occupancy after 9 p.m.

“As these buses will attract more passengers in view of summer-like climate prevailing now, we expect 100% occupancy throughout the day till October,” said sources in the division.

A government official who commutes between Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar prefers this service and has asked conductors of buses leaving Tirunelveli for Madurai to reserve a seat for him everyday in the morning.

“It offers passengers good legroom and pleasant ambience with good air-conditioning system. Even as evergreen numbers are cascading from relatively quality music system, the enjoyable ambience provides a lot of relief even as they travel for about three hours from Tirunelveli to Madurai,” says Jude, a former foremen with the TNSTC.

When asked about the routes in which the new A/C buses will be operated, sources said all long-routes including Tirunelveli – Kumuli would get these luxury buses.