Recruitment of doctors begins

Personal interview for recruitment of 75 doctors began at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Monday.

After witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases in the district – even up to 1,100 cases a day - a couple of weeks ago, the number of fresh cases in Tirunelveli district is gradually coming down and the district recorded less than 150 cases on Monday.

Since the ‘third wave’ of COVID-19 is expected to strike Tamil Nadu after July this year, the Department of Health Services will be in need of more number of doctors and nurses to handle patients even though vaccination has gained significant momentum over the past two weeks.

Moreover, sporadic incidents of mucormycosis cases too has started triggering panic among patients who have recovered from the viral infection.

Hence, recruitment of doctors began at TVMCH on Monday in which more than 150 candidates appeared for the personal interview with their original certificates for 75 posts. The selected candidates would be appointed for a consolidated pay of ₹60,000 a month. Senior doctors of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital interviewed the candidates. The selected candidates will be posted in the TVMCH and also in other government hospitals.

Similarly, recruitment of nurses and other health workers is also expected to take place shortly.