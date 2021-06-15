Madurai

Reclassification of areas, a policy decision: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court disposed of a petition that sought a direction for implementation of a resolution passed by Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner classifying certain areas in Palayamkottai as ‘continuous building area’ and ‘economically weaker section area’.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi observed that reclassification of areas was a policy decision to be taken by the government. There were several factors to be taken note of before such a decision was taken and the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act also called for a detailed procedure.

The court was hearing a petition filed by S. Bala Vignesh of Palayamkottai.

The petitioner said that Tirunelveli was witnessing various developments, which had resulted in Palayamkottai turning into a business centre. Taking into consideration these factors, the resolution was passed by the Corporation Commissioner.

The court wondered on what basis the resolution was passed by the Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner and pointed out that it had come across cases of unauthorised construction in Tirunelveli. The Corporation Commissioner and the district administration had not taken any action in this regard.


