Poor drainage system in Melamadai

Most of the drainage system in Melamadai area was constructed when it was a panchayat.

It has been more than 10 years since Melamadai was attached to Madurai corporation but still there is no proper drainage system in place. With more houses in the area now, the.old drainage system is unable to cope with the heavy flow. We complained many times to the corporation but in vain. I request the authorities to set right the drainage system in Melamadai.

S. M. Nijanthan

Melamadai

Toll collected for local vehicles

At the entry point at the toll plaza on Madurai-Ramanathapuram four-lane highway, there is a board stating that local vehicles are exempted from toll. But toll is auto debited for local vehicles, from places such as Tiruppachethi, with Fast Tag sticker.

S. Saravanakumar

Tiruppachethi

