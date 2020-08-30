Reader’s mail

CCTV cameras

Of late, one can see a lot of CCTV cameras installed in public places. However, one wonders whether all those cameras are in working condition? In the case of CCTV cameras installed near Kovalan Nagar police outpost, they were installed during of 2019 but nobody knows whether or not they are working. These cameras are sponsored by either residential associations or corporates. The authorities must see to it that all the CCTV cameras are in working order to ensure safety of people.

S. Bala,

Madurai

Passbook entry

I have accounts with State Bank of India’s West Masi Street branch and Lady Doak College branch. Since the start of COVID-19 induced lockdown, the banks refuse to fill entries in passbooks. To issue cheques, one needs to know the bank balance. For senior citizens like me, our wards support us with a portion of their income to meet our monthly commitments. The bank branches ask the account holders to places where passbook printing machines are located. But the machine seldom work. At least, the banks can keep these machines in order to solve this problem.

Robin Dante,

Madurai

No water

Most of the people living in the western end of Jeyapandian Street in Nazareth had been using a single drinking water tap in the area. Ever since lockdown started, water supply to the tap has been suspended. So people totally depend on private water suppliers. A request was made to the executive officer and the Collector a month ago. However, there has been no response. I appeal to the district administration to restore drinking water supply at the earliest.

S. Jebaharan,

Thoothukudi

To consider a demand raised by political leaders and students across the country, it is learnt that the Home Ministry is rethinking of postponing National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). To put an end to the anxiety of 15.9 lakh students who have registered to write NEET, the Supreme Court recently refused to defer NEET and JEE dates due to COVID-19. Also the SC observed that they could not put the career of students in jeopardy and thus confirmed the dates of the above two entrance examinations as September 13 and 16 respectively. As there is no alternative way of evaluating merit of the students for the high-stake examinations, it would be better if they are conducted without further postponement.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

No seats

In the new building complex of Ramanathapuram Collectorate, there is no provision for sitting in the veranda leading to the offices of Collector, District Revenue Officer and other top officials. So senior citizens, women and people with physical disabilities have to stand waiting till they are permitted into the respective offices. I appeal to the district administration to provide adequate seating arrangement for the convenience of the public.

Asmabagh Anvardeern,

Ramanathapuram