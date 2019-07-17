RDO office property attached for non-payment of dues

Furniture and electrical appliances such as fans and air conditioners were attached from the office of Revenue Divisional Officer, Tirunelveli on the direction of the court over unpaid dues to the tune of ₹14 crore for a land acquisition made three decades back.

The direction was given in connection to a case seeking disbursal of compensation for a 14-acre land acquired in 1984 for the Government College of Engineering, filed by Sastha, Subramaniam and Krishnan of Nagercoil, whose family used to own the land. Following the land acquisition, a case was filed by the owner at the sub-court seeking higher compensation.

Following appeals by the government and cross-appeal from the heirs over the compensation amount, a total compensation of around ₹20 crore was decided by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, out of which ₹6 crore had been paid in two instalments, sources said.

As ₹14 crore was still due, the sub-court ordered attachment of the movable assets.

On Wednesday, court employees, litigants and lawyers came to the RDO office.

At the time, RDO Manish Narnaware was not present. The movable assets were attached after informing other officials who were present in the office. A similar attachment of movable assets previously happened in May.