Ranikhet vaccination for poultry birds begins in Virudhunagar district

February 02, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Department of Animal Husbandry in Virudhunagar district have begun the annual vaccination of poultry birds against Ranikhet disease.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, said that every year the vaccination is done in February before the onset of summer.

The viral disease attacks poultry chicken, ducks and turkeys. The infected birds would not consume fodder, would remain weak and would suffer from diarrhoea.

As there was no specific treatment available for the infected birds, the statement said that the poultry farmers would incur huge loss due to high rate of mortality.

All chickens aged above eight weeks will be administered the injection. Vaccinating the chickens twice a year will eliminate the risk of infection.

A total of 1.68 lakh doses of injection has been allocated for Virudhunagar district through 115 veterinary hospitals.

Joint Director, Animal Husbandry, Dr. Theophilus Roger, said that special vaccination camps would be held till February 14. The venue of the camps would be informed to the farmers through the panchayats, he said.

