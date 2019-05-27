Rampant sand mining alleged in Sholavandan

A group of youngsters from Sholavandan petitioned Madurai Collector’s office on Monday alleging rampant sand mining on Vaigai riverbed near their place.

They alleged no action was being taken by the local revenue and police officials despite taking the issue to their notice. According to the petitioners, the sand mining was happening despite an interim order issued against a public interest litigation by Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on April 3, which imposed a ban on sand mining on Vaigai riverbed across Vadipatti taluk.

A. Naga Kumar, one of the petitioners, alleged that tens of trucks and earthmoving equipment can be spotted every night on the riverbed. “We have taken videos and photographs and sent them to police and revenue officials, but no action has been taken,” he alleged.

A. Jeeva Raja, another youngster, said the mining was going on continuously for more than two weeks now. “There is acute shortage of water supply in Sholavandan with households receiving water once a week. Coconut trees are being affected due to non-availability of water. In this situation, it is atrocious to allow sand mining since it will adversely affect groundwater table and the river itself,” he added.

Mr. Naga Kumar said they have also petitioned the Superintendent of Police of Madurai for swift action on the issue.